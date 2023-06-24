The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .263 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 65.4% of his 26 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .188 AVG .318 .206 OBP .375 .219 SLG .545 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

