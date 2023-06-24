C.J. Abrams -- slugging .514 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres June 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .233.

In 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (13.4%).

He has scored in 23 of 67 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .254 AVG .211 .300 OBP .250 .418 SLG .377 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 30/4 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings