Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft (3-5) for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 64 times and won 41, or 64.1%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has entered 52 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 37-15 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 414.
  • The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 Rockies W 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
June 18 Rockies W 14-6 Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
June 20 @ Phillies W 4-2 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
June 22 @ Phillies W 5-1 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
June 23 @ Reds L 11-10 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
June 24 @ Reds - Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
June 25 @ Reds - Charlie Morton vs Ben Lively
June 26 Twins - Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
June 27 Twins - Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
June 28 Twins - AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
June 30 Marlins - Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing

