Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft (3-5) for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 64 times and won 41, or 64.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 52 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 37-15 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 414.

The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule