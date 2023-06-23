Sportsbooks have set player props for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others when the San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .293/.341/.498 on the season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 73 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .279/.310/.401 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Luis Garcia or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (5-2) for his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 18 6.0 6 2 2 1 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Patrick Corbin's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 69 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.419/.490 so far this season.

Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.