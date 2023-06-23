Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .245 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.7%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (8.3%).
- He has scored in 17 of 60 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.246
|AVG
|.243
|.287
|OBP
|.320
|.360
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
