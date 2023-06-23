The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .245 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.7%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (8.3%).

He has scored in 17 of 60 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .246 AVG .243 .287 OBP .320 .360 SLG .426 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings