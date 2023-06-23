On Friday, Dominic Smith (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .262.

Smith has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.0%).

He has homered in two of 70 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 18.6% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 26 of 70 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .254 AVG .271 .310 OBP .358 .289 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

