Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- d'Arnaud has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.325
|AVG
|.217
|.426
|OBP
|.266
|.675
|SLG
|.267
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|5/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
