Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .269 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Adams has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.343
|AVG
|.118
|.410
|OBP
|.211
|.629
|SLG
|.294
|6
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|15/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
