At +6600 as of July 2, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

On defense, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by allowing only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders collected four wins at home last year and four away.

As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders went 4-4-1.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games with the Browns last year.

In addition, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton collected 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3300 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1400 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1400

