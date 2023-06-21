Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) on Wednesday, June 21 versus the Washington Nationals (27-45), who will answer with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 17, or 41.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Cardinals have an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of their games).

St. Louis has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 2-4 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (36.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 14-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

