Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Trevor Williams on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 54 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 299 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Williams (3-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 14 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo

