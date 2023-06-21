The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

In 72.1% of his games this year (49 of 68), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (32.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven home a run in 24 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this year (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .296 AVG .294 .325 OBP .346 .368 SLG .405 10 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 18 35/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings