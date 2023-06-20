You can find player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Lane Thomas and others on the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 80 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.341/.493 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 66 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.338/.453 slash line on the year.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four doubles and a walk.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 80 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .289/.381/.502 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has collected 76 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.323/.489 on the season.

Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

