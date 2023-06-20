Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 54 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 296 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.470 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo

