Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (36.9%) in those games.

Washington is 18-29 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 70 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-25 15-19 14-19 13-24 19-24 8-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.