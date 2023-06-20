Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Michael Harris II and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (130 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.236
|.315
|OBP
|.299
|.425
|SLG
|.382
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 75 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.82, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
