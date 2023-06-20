Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has had a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (41.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.8% of his games this year (38 of 72), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.238
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.344
|.537
|SLG
|.461
|20
|XBH
|13
|12
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|22
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/22
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.82 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
