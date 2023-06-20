After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 34 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (19 of 56), with more than one RBI seven times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .248 AVG .231 .321 OBP .333 .462 SLG .500 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 30/13 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings