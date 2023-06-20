Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last games.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (25.4%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.269
|AVG
|.250
|.347
|OBP
|.328
|.463
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
