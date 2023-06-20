The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last games.

In 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (25.4%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .269 AVG .250 .347 OBP .328 .463 SLG .442 19 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

