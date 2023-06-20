Tuesday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) at 10:07 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (1-5).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 34, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 27-23, a 54% win rate, when they're favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 389.

The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Angels and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Angels' past 10 contests.

The Angels have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least +110 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for the Angels is No. 7 in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Angels have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 14 White Sox L 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox W 5-4 Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants L 7-5 Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels - Michael Grove vs Shohei Ohtani June 23 Astros - TBA vs J.P. France June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Kyle Freeland

Angels Schedule