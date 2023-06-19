Lane Thomas and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Nationals Park on Monday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.337/.485 on the year.

Thomas will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .256/.336/.452 so far this year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles and two walks.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (3-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 14 starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.64 ERA ranks 59th, 1.588 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 78 hits with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.381/.493 on the season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.322/.493 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

