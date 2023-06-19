The Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (27-43) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 12 HR, 35 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -151 +130 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (30-40) play host to the Kansas City Royals (19-52)

The Royals will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -146 +125 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Miami Marlins (41-31) play the Toronto Blue Jays (39-34)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 2 HR, 33 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 2 HR, 33 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.312 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -157 +136 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) take on the Chicago Cubs (33-38)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -132 +113 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Cincinnati Reds (37-35) play the Colorado Rockies (29-45)

The Rockies will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.272 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)

Jonathan India (.272 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.278 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -163 +140 10

The Minnesota Twins (36-36) take on the Boston Red Sox (37-35)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -134 +114 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.309 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -114 -105 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (31-42) host the Texas Rangers (44-27)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.237 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.237 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

The Houston Astros (39-33) play the New York Mets (33-38)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.227 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -119 +100 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (39-32) play the San Diego Padres (35-36)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -119 -100 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.