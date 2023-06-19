Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Luis Garcia (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 115th in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (34.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.289
|.299
|OBP
|.328
|.389
|SLG
|.397
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.64 ERA ranks 59th, 1.588 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.
