On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .244 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has an RBI in 21 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .245 AVG .243 .291 OBP .320 .363 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 10/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings