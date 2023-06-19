Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .256 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.8% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (27 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.262
|AVG
|.250
|.342
|OBP
|.328
|.462
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.