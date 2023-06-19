Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on June 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .265.

Smith has had a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (31.3%).

He has homered in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored in 26 of 67 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .260 AVG .271 .319 OBP .358 .298 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

