Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 33 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .287/.338/.478 so far this season.

Thomas has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.336/.452 so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles and two walks.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (5-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 14 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 5.1 4 5 5 8 1 at Angels May. 26 5.0 7 1 1 7 1 at Giants May. 21 5.0 6 6 6 8 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .388/.440/.480 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 63 hits with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.365/.558 slash line so far this season.

Soler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with a home run, nine walks and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

