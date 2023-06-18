Luis Arraez and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 38.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 14-23 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of its 68 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-23 15-19 14-17 13-24 19-23 8-18

