Nationals vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.
Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Location: Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-160
|+135
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 38.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 14-23 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of its 68 opportunities.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-23
|15-19
|14-17
|13-24
|19-23
|8-18
