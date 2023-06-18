Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (77) this season while batting .287 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Thomas has had a hit in 53 of 68 games this season (77.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.9%).
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with more than one RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (54.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.272
|.345
|OBP
|.331
|.538
|SLG
|.419
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|5
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Luzardo (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
