After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.

In 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven in a run in 17 games this season (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .262 AVG .250 .342 OBP .328 .462 SLG .442 19 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings