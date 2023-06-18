Currently the Washington Commanders have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders collected four wins at home last year and four on the road.

Washington put up a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games with the Browns last year.

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3300 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1400 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1400

