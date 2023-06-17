Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .577 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Stone Garrett has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .261.
- Stone Garrett has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Stone Garrett has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 37.8% of his games this year (14 of 37), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.200
|AVG
|.317
|.262
|OBP
|.349
|.273
|SLG
|.483
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/3
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Braxton Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
