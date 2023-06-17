Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 53 of 70 games this year (75.7%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (29 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 41 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.306
|AVG
|.351
|.380
|OBP
|.425
|.469
|SLG
|.679
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|27
|23/18
|K/BB
|19/16
|16
|SB
|14
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
