How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the second of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 53 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 286 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 472 as a team.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday, June 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Irvin has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
- He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|W 6-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|L 6-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
