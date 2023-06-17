Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Washington Nationals (27-41) and Miami Marlins (39-31) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 17.
The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 38.7%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won 14 of 36 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (286 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Braves
|W 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|L 6-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 20
|Cardinals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|June 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
