Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 76 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .288 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Thomas is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 77.6% of his games this season (52 of 67), with multiple hits 19 times (28.4%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .305 AVG .272 .348 OBP .331 .539 SLG .419 17 XBH 11 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 27/8 K/BB 45/10 5 SB 1

