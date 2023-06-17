Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 76 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .288 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 77.6% of his games this season (52 of 67), with multiple hits 19 times (28.4%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.305
|AVG
|.272
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.539
|SLG
|.419
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|27/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|5
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.