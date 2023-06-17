Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Marlins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (38 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.2% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.254
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.328
|.452
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (2-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
