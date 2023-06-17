Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 66 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 154th in slugging.
- Smith enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 66.2% of his 65 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.2%.
- In 26 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.271
|.338
|OBP
|.358
|.317
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
