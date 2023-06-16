Taylor Fritz meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles to open play in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom (in the round of 32). In the MercedesCup (his last tournament), he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Marton Fucsovics. Fritz currently has the second-best odds at +550 to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.

Fritz at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will face Zapata Miralles in the round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fritz is currently listed at -1400 to win his next match against Zapata Miralles.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +3300

cinch Championships odds to win: +550

Fritz Stats

In his most recent match, Fritz came up short 4-6, 5-7 against Fucsovics in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup.

Fritz has won three of his 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 51-21.

On grass over the past year, Fritz has gone 9-2 and has won one title.

In his 72 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fritz has averaged 26.2 games.

Fritz, over the past year, has played 11 matches on grass, and 28.7 games per match.

Fritz, over the past 12 months, has won 84.4% of his service games and 25.7% of his return games.

Fritz has been victorious in 89.4% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 27.1% of his return games.

