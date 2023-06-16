Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jorge Soler, Lane Thomas and others in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 74 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.338/.463 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .245/.328/.432 slash line so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 10 7.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Soler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .258/.357/.564 so far this year.

Soler hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .571 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .378/.431/.461 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

