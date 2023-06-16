The Washington Mystics (5-4) square off against the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023 on ION.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Mercury

Washington puts up 74.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 86.0 Phoenix allows.

This season, Washington has a 38.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 42.0% of shots Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

Washington's 30.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (29.8%).

The Mystics have a 3-1 record when the team hits more than 29.8% of their three-point shots.

Washington averages 35 rebounds a contest, 4.6 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mystics Injuries