Sophie Cunningham takes the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) up against the Washington Mystics (5-4) after scoring 21 points in an 83-69 loss to the Storm. It's on Friday, June 16, 2023, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 86 Mercury 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11)

Washington (-11) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mystics vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this year.

Washington has had one game (out of ) go over the total this year.

Mystics Performance Insights

Because of the Mystics' offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 74.3 points per game, they've been forced to count on their defense, which ranks best in the league by allowing 74.8 points per game.

Washington, who ranks ninth in the league with 35 boards per game, is allowing 37.6 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics are committing 13.2 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Mystics rank eighth in the WNBA by making 7.2 treys per contest, but they have a 30.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Mystics have been thriving when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (28.4%).

This season, Washington has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 71.2% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (28.8% of the team's baskets).

