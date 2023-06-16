The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .274.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 119th and he is 124th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .257 AVG .289 .289 OBP .328 .372 SLG .397 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 12/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings