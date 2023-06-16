Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .245 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.0%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.6% of his games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.328
|.421
|SLG
|.442
|15
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
