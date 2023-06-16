Cori Gauff enters the Bett1open in Berlin, Germany off the back of a strong showing at the French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Gauff's opening match is against Katerina Siniakova (in the round of 32). Gauff has the third-best odds (+800) to be crowned champion at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Gauff at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Gauff's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Bett1open, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 11:00 AM ET), Gauff will face Siniakova.

Gauff is listed at -450 to win her next match versus Siniakova.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1000

Bett1open odds to win: +800

Gauff Stats

Gauff last played on June 7, 2023, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Gauff has won one of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 38-16.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Gauff has gone 2-1.

Gauff, over the past 12 months, has played 54 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.

In her three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 24.7 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Gauff has won 72.8% of her games on serve, and 38.4% on return.

On grass over the past year, Gauff has claimed 70.3% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.

