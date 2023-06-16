Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .286 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Dickerson is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 68.2% of his 22 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.317
|.250
|OBP
|.378
|.273
|SLG
|.537
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|9
|7/1
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.