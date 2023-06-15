Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Stone Garrett (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Astros.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Garrett has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (8.6%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has an RBI in seven of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (14 of 35), with two or more runs four times (11.4%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.204
|AVG
|.345
|.267
|OBP
|.379
|.278
|SLG
|.527
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|16/3
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
