The Houston Astros (39-29) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Washington Nationals (26-40) on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Gore heads into the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Gore is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (7-1) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.13 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Javier has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).

