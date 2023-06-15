The Houston Astros (39-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-40) will square off on Thursday, June 15 at Minute Maid Park, with Cristian Javier starting for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +160. An 8-run over/under is listed for the game.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+160) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Garcia hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 46 times and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 12-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 23 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.