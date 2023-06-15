Cristian Javier gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 51 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 277 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 459 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.470 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gore has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery

