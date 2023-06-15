How to Watch the Nationals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Cristian Javier gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 51 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 277 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 459 as a team.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.470 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Gore has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|W 6-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|L 6-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
